Hip-hop artist Tay Grin on January 1 released a music video for one of his songs ‘21’ taken off his new Extended Play (EP).

Tay Grin’s Media Relations Manager, Kimpho Loka, said the video is locally produced as they wished to only use Malawian talents.

Loka added: “It was shot at the magnificent Latitude 13 in Lilongwe by Ron Cz and Essim, directed by Sonyezo, Ron Cz and Tay Grin and the quality of the video does not disappoint.

“Grin is seen in traditional, Malawian wear as well as a number of stunning Malawian models all dressed by local designer namely Adam’s Needle and Mkada for accessories as well as Sac Cosmetics for makeup.”

He said: “The song 21 is basically a chilled-feel-good song suitable for all hip-hop lovers and this music video supports it well as it is a vibrant and very colourful picture.

“The response from the audience has so far been overwhelming. People seem to love the video looking at their comments on social media since it was released on Monday evening.”

The song 21 was taken from Grin’s newly released EP called Festive Vibes which has six tracks. The EP also features Sonyezo, Gemini Major, Jay Rox from Zambia, Orezi from Nigeria and Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Grenade.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :