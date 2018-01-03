



In a move that suggests a desire to unite the country after the recent presidential run-off election, the president-elect of Liberia, George Weah has asked his opponent to suggest capable candidates for appointment into his government.The former football star who won a landslide in the December 26, 2017 run-off election, visited his opponent in the election and the outgoing vice president, Joseph Boakai.

Mr. Weah wrote in his Facebook page that he visited Mr Boakai on New Year’s Day as “a sign of solidarity and good will”, saying the election was over and that Liberia was the true winner.

“I informed him that Liberia is the true winner, and that we must all work collectively in the best interest of our Country,” he wrote.

“I further intimated that he’s a man of impeccable character and experience, and that his expertise will be needed in order to move our Country forward. I further assured him that he will be granted due courtesy according to the law as a statesman and outgoing VP.

“Finally, I did suggest to him to put forth his people that he believes are capable of helping us move Liberia forward. Happy new year to you all,” he wrote.

Mr Boakai conceded defeat to Mr Weah even before the final results of the election was announced. He explained that he did so because he wanted to prevent bloodshed.

“I reject any temptation of imposing pain, hardship, agony, and uncertainty upon our people. My name will not be used as an excuse for one drop of human blood to be spilled in this country,” he said.

