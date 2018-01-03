As the day draws near for the country to hold its second tripartite elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has said the party is scheduled to hold a convention in the first quarter of this year.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said this in an interview with the press on Tuesday.

“It is a constitutional mandate for us to hold a convention,” he said.

Ndanga said the party is yet to select a committee that will manage their indaba.

“The committee that will be set up will be responsible for, among other things, setting up dates for the convention, place as well as organising nomination papers,” said Ndanga.

When asked on the alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ndanga said the alliance only in Parliament.

Balaka North Member of Parliament Lucius Banda who is also a well-known musician has on several times criticized the marriage, saying he is not seeing the fruit of it.

Banda went further in asking the party president Atupele Muluzi who is also Minister of Health and Population to terminate it.

But Mutharika together with UDF attacked him and labeled him as a misguided MP.