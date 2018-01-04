… Malawi beats developed world in resting

Nothing is worth to be valued than time and time needs to be used wisely since it can’t be retained, so goes the saying but the case is not the same in Malawi where there are too many public holidays.

According to a press statement Malawi Government released, in 2018 the country has 12 public holidays.

The statement says that once the holidays are on weekends they will be shifted to the next weekday.

“Please be advised, further, that where any of these holidays fall on Saturday or Sunday or within another holiday, the same holiday will further be observed on the next working day,” reads the statement.

Some quarters have argued that the holidays are too many for a developing country like Malawi considering that developed countries such as United States of America and United Kingdom have 8 each.

Commenting on the number of holidays, a Lilongwe resident said some of the holidays should have been cancelled so that people can be working to develop the country.

“They are just too much for a developing country like Malawi. We can use some of the holidays for other important economic issues.

“Let’s see USA and UK, have 8 each despite them being developed countries. I think we should not be lazy or relaxing too much since our economy is not that all good,” she told Malawi24.