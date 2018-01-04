



A preliminary assessment conducted by authorities at Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has revealed that 117 houses have been damaged by heavy downpours experienced in Mzuzu on Tuesday afternoon.

MCC has, however, said the Disaster Management Office is continuing with assessment and will release a comprehensive report soon.

The rains also destroyed 11 police officers’ houses at their Mzuzu residential camp.

MCC Disaster Management Officer, Precious Mandala, said that his office has received reports from councillors from all the wards in the city.

He said Masasa Township is the most affected, with over 40 houses destroyed.

“The assessment is going on well, only that we have managed to count 117 houses and some structures in some townships. However, the number may increase because we are still receiving reports from other wards within the city.

“Let people know that this is a terrible disaster and many people have being affected. Therefore, we are yet to calculate the number of people who have been affected and we are sending the report to Dodma [Department of Disaster Management Affairs] for support,” Mandala said.

MCC Deputy Mayor, Alexander Mwakikunga, said the government should provide support to the victims, stating that many have no food, shelter and clothes.

He said MCC is yet to establish a camp for the victims and many have been accommodated by their friends and relatives in the locations.

Northern Region Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, said in an interview on Wednesday that police have managed to repair few houses and others need more time and resources.

Today, Vice-President Saulos is expected to visit some of the areas that have been affected by the floods.





