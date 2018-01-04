Reggae Dancehall Artist, Blaze will on Monday, January 8 let his fans have a taste of his upcoming album by releasing a song titled “Mtima”.

According to him, the release of Mtima next week will at a later stage be followed by other two releases from his impending album which is scheduled for official release mid this year.

The singer maintained secrecy on how many tracks his first ever album is going to contain and possible features.

The new song, Mtima has been produced by Machinjiri based producer, Jay Emm who has recently gained a spotlight after producing a couple songs of the winner for 2017 UMP Awards/Best New Act, Waxy Kay.

Speaking on why he has decided to work with new talent, Blaze said,

“I’ve decided to work with Jay Emm because he is talented. I have witnessed his couple of works that made me to believe in him despite being a guy who is just building up his name as far as music production is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Blaze chose to zip his mouth when he was asked to unveil the concept of Mtima stating that he would like to keep his fans anticipating.

Source:MalawiMusicBlog