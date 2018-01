Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera has repeated his previous assertion that his is leading a “government in waiting” , saying his party will ensure citizens are part of social…

The post Chakwera wants DPP out next year, declares Malawi is ‘held back by a self-serving elite’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link