Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ‘rebel’ leader Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has expressed interest to challenge Dr. Lazarus Chakwera during the Party’s convention, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Chizanja Nkhoma made the revelations during interview with Rainbow Television on Wednesday as monitored by FOM’s reporter.

“I will challenge Lazarus Chakwera for the MCP Presidency”, Chatinkha was quoted as saying.

Chatinkha is the second person to express interest for the post with the first one being Keneth Bwanali who is alleged to have been sent by the ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP) to cause division in the party a head of the 2019 general election.

But DPP has trashed these claims on several occasions.

Last year, Chakwera told MCP followers that the party will hold its convention in January this year, putting to rest calls by some party top gurus for the party to have an early convention.