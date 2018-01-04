2 Corinthians 8:9.” For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that you through his poverty might be rich.”

As the scripture above says, Jesus Christ was made poor that you may become rich. He came that you may have a rich and satisfying life. Since Christ wants me to be rich, why should I accept to be poor. I have to fulfil the vision of my maker in my life. He doesn’t like us to be poor, so don’t accept to be poor.

When you are poor even your relatives and friends don’t want to be associated with you. Proverbs 19:7 “All the brothers of the poor hate him; How much more do his friends go far from him! He may pursue them with words, yet they abandon him.”. Proverbs 14:20“The poor is hated even of his own neighbour: but the rich hath many friends.”

Wisdom of a poor person is despised. Ecclesiastes 9:16 “Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man’ wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard.”

There are several Biblical means to get out of poverty and will introduce just three of them.

The first means is through tithing and giving.Malachi 3:10 “Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, That there may be food in My house, And try Me now in this,” Says the Lord of hosts, “If I will not open for you the windows of heaven And pour out for you such blessing That there will not be room enough to receive it.”

The second one is through Hard working and being Skilled. Prov 10:4 “The one who is lazy becomes poor, but the one who works diligently becomes wealthy. ”

Work hard and be smart what you do. Deliver within the agreed deadlines and work on your talents to become skills. Through training and practice and can change talents to skills. Pro 22:29 “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.”

Third one is through words we speak. Words you speak can determine your destination(James3:2-5). Speak right Words. Know that Christ became poor that you should be rich. Its your inheritance hence refuse poverty with your mouth.

Confession I refuse poverty and every effect of the same. I operate in abundance because that is my inheritance in Christ Jesus. I am a seed of Abraham and all the blessings of Abraham belong to me. In Jesus Name. Amen

