Veteran footballer Fischer Kondowe has ruled out fears he could be retiring from active football having announced he will be contesting for a parliamentary seat in the next polls.

Kondowe who is Bullets’ longest serving player will be contesting for the post in Blantyre city south constituency.

He faces competition from current lawmaker Allan Ngumuya, fellow football legend Peter Mponda, former MP Moses Kunkuyu and Fawzia Osman.

But Kondowe has since said the switch to politics will not see him away from the field of play.

“I am not quitting football. In fact I am going to play for Bullets in the forthcoming season,” says Kondowe.

He has since indicated that his plan to contest for the post is merely in the faith of willing to develop the area.

“I have no problems with the other contestants, all I need is that our area develops,” he says.

Mponda, who is Malawi national football team manager, announced of the decision to contest for the seat weeks ago.

The news has since placed the constituency in the limelight ahead of the 2019 elections.

With Kondowe indicating he is not hanging up his boots, it will mean he is the oldest player taking part in Malawi’s football in the meantime.

The midfielder played for Bullets (then Bakili Bullets) from 2002-05 before joining South Africa’s Bush Bucks for a year after which he sealed a move to Black Leopards and got loaned out to Bloemfontein Celtic in 2008. At Black Leopards he played until 2011.

He has been with the national team since 2002 according to internet sources. Throughout those years Kondowe has been a fixture on the wings for the Malawi national team.

His profile on FIFA’s website indicates that he has been involved in 35 matches out of which the national team, the Flames, managed to win 21, losing 8 and registering 6 draws.