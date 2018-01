Malawi veteran football player for Nyasa Big Bullets Fischer Kondowe has disclosed his ambition to join politics by contesting as a Member of Parliament (MP)for Blantyre City South Constituency during the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Kondowe,…

The post Fischer to contest as MP: ‘Yea man I can be like George Weah’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link