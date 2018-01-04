Four people are reportedly dead while hundreds others are injured after a train crashed into a lorry in South Africa.

Reports say the incident happened on Thursday morning around 9 a.m. in the country`s area Kroonstad.

According to authorities, four people died on the spot while hundreds others sustained minor and serious injuries.

Russel Meirin, spokesperson for emergency medical care organization ER24, told reporters that a fire had broken out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread before medics arrived.

“Provincial fire and medical services were the first to arrive on the scene, finding that several carriages were lying on the side,” he added.

Reports say the train was carrying passengers going back to Johannesburg after festive holiday in Port Elizabeth.

One of the passengers, Tiaan Esterhuizen told reporters at the scene that she had heard the train blowing for a long time before the accident happened.

“We were in the restaurant section of the train eating breakfast when we felt a jerk and soon after the train came to a standstill.

“Some of the people told me afterward they heard the train blowing its horn for a long time before the accident happened.

Some of the victims who were less injured were treated at the scene while some were taken to hospital for proper treatment.