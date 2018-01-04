



The Inspector General (IG) of Police Lexten Kachama has expressed anger over increased incidences of police officers’ misconduct that he has warned of serious consequences to perpetrators.

Director of research, planning and reforms unit in the Malawi Police Service (MPS) George Kainja extended the IG’s caution in Blantyre on Tuesday night during the 2017 Christmas Ball for senior police officers from Southern Region. a

The incidents include corruption, involvement in criminality, abuse of force, and domestic violence within police lines (houses), among others.

“You will face the full wrath of the law if you are caught involved in these crimes,” said Kainja, speaking on behalf of Kachama.

He also noted that in 2017 there had been a five percent increase in cases of defilement.

On crime, Kainja reported that overall they managed to control the situation by reducing the incidents from 51 421 cases in 2016 to 43 159 cases in 2017, translating into a 16 percent increase.

He told the officers to remain vigilant in fighting crime.

Commissioner of Police for the South Demister Chigwenembe encouraged the officers to be professional to avoid the wrath of the law.

He said the region had performed well and in 2018 would want to increase visibility and snap roadblocks in all strategic points to further reduce crime.

During the party, several officers won cash prizes and shopping vouchers for emerging victors in various contests such as beer drinking, soft drinks’ drinking, dancing, quiz and mini parade.

The parade, involving officers-in-charge (OCs) from selected Southern Region police stations, saw Chikwawa Police OC and former national police spokesperson Davie Chingwalu winning the category.

Winners in each category received K20 000 cash from Charles Mchacha, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South, K10 000 from Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo and a K5 000 shopping voucher courtesy of Chipiku Stores.

The post IG appalled with officers’ misconduct appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link