Kasambwe Brothers Band, which used to be a force to reckon with, on New Year’s Eve performed at Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC).

The group warmed up the stage for Kwathu Drama Group, which restaged the play Mulhakho na Mphatizano.

Performing with their acoustic instruments, the three-member group of Konzani Chikwata, Joseph Banda and Fatsani Kennedy entertained the audience with their songs, reminding them of their past exploits.

The trio insisted, after their performance, that they were intact, revealing that they are now known as Kukana Kuba Kasambwe Band.

“We are known as Kukana Kuba Kasambwe Band. We have merged two bands, namely Kukana Kuba and Kasambwe. But the meager has not changed anything. Kasambwe’s songs are the same; so are Kukana Kuba songs,” Banda, who plays the guitar, said.

Kasambwe, which started in the 1980s, lost members Frank and Isaac Chikwata.

Chikwata said they are working on re-recording some of their songs.

“Some of the songs were done long time ago. So, we would like to record them again. But the challenge is finances and this is where we need support. We would want to make sure that the studio we take our songs to does not compromise on the sound but also stick to our style,” the soft-spoken Chikwata said.

Kennedy also called on people to utilise their services, saying they are always available.

“We are open to performing in parties, weddings or any other events. So, invite us and we will do the job,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy plays drums which he learnt with the help of Banda, before perfecting the art when they were performing in Kukana Kuba Band in Ntcheu District.

Kasambwe has four albums to their credit namely Achule Muli Bwanji, Awize Abwera, Ndilibe Ambuye and Ufulu Watonse.

However, Banda lamented that the group lacks resources.

“The equipment we have has outlived its time. Those who can manage to support us [should know that] we will appreciate. I also would like to call upon those who have equipment which they are not using to help us. They can contact us through Kwathu Drama Group Director Eric Mabedi,” he said.

Banda’s outcry on equipment could be noticed as he was playing a four- stringed acoustic guita