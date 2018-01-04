Lady Gaga is rocking her best body ever and flashing in it a white thong bikini as a New Year’s gift to her fans.

She was wearing a tiny white thong bikini that showed off her perfectly toned derriere as she leaned seductively against a wet log next to a beach.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she captioned the insanely sexy picture.