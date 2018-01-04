Children in Malawi are better on dental health than those from the United Kingdom, a charity organization working on dentistry has said.

The organisation, Dentaid has made the revelations as cases of children seeking help on their teeth has escalated in the UK than in countries like Malawi where it is also running similar projects.

The Mirror quotes Chief executive Andrew Evans as having said: I have heard dentists saying it is worse than at one of our projects in Malawi.

They are struggling to eat because they are in so much pain.

Its pain you cant get away from. Imagine that happening and not being able to access care.

It adds: “The latest stats reveal 160 kids are having teeth removed under general anaesthetic in England every day.”

According to a National Oral Health Survey, conducted in 2013, dental issues in Malawi are worrisome.

The survey found that one in five (21 %) adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old and half (49 %) of adults aged 35 years or more had dental caries, half (48 %) and 80 % of the population aged 3544, 6574 years had missing teeth respectively.

Toothache, dental caries and missing teeth were more frequent in females than males and prevalence in the urban was as high as in rural areas.

Oral hygiene was poor with less than 40 % of the population brushed their teeth twice a day and tobacco smoking was high, particularly in men where prevalence was 23 %,” reads the findings of the study in part as published on BMC Oral Health BioMed Central website.