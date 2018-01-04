



Ministry of Health (MoH) has recorded 157 cholera cases. Four people have died so far.

Deputy Director for Preventive Health Care Services, Mathews Kagoli, has said the government is doing everything to contain the disease.

According to MoH cholera situation report, as of December 25, a total of 16 cases were reported in Nkhata Bay but no case of death had been recorded.

In Kasungu, one case was reported at Kafukule Secondary School and the outbreak was tamed.

In Dowa District, a total of two cases were reported and both cases came from Mkokotere Village of Kasungu’s Bowe Health Centre.

Two cases from Chinsapo and Kauma townships were registered in Lilongwe City but both patients have been discharged.

Kagoli said out of the 157 patients in various health centres, seven remain in the health facilities and they are likely to be discharged.

“Most of the cases were reported from health facilities along the Malawi-Tanzania border but no cases have been reported lately and our data analysis indicates stabilisation of cases. But there is still more to be done to avoid the spread of the disease,” Kagoli said.

Meanwhile, the government through its partners, has intensified preventive measures.

Kagoli said government is intensifying on the administration of cholera vaccine which, according to him, has proved to be one way of protecting people from the outbreak

He, however, said, by November last year, the ministry had allocated cholera supplies to almost all the districts in the country and treatment camps were established in all affected facilities

“There is no critical shortfall of any supply or commodity in any of the districts,” he said

In Malawi, most cholera cases occur during the rainy season.

