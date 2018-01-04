Malawians have condemned plans to name a road in Blantyre after First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency Allan Ngumuya said the road, Nkolokosa-Zion Road, which is in his constituency, will have its name changed to Gertrude Mutharika Avenue.

Ngumuya said they want to recognise the first ladys efforts in getting the road constructed.

He further said the first lady told President Peter Mutharika about the condition of the road and in no time funding for construction of the road was released.

However, Malawians have condemned the move saying renaming the road to Gertrude Mutharika Avenue is ludicrous since the first lady does not deserve the honour.

Commenting on the story on Malawi24 Facebook page, Michael Mkandawire said: “Now this madness must stop. Why? So every elected president will put names of their wives. No man this ridiculous.”

Some noted that this is one of the things indicating that the first lady is gaining more power.

“Kusokonezatu anthu kumeneku chikuchitika ndi chani ulendo woyamba munawapatsa mphamvu kuti ayambe BEAM, mabungwe ena mpaka kukakamizidwa kupereka ndalama NACgate, kenako munawapatsa u professor, lero taona mmisokhano mmayi uja akumakhala ngati president ndi iyeyo. A Malawi anzanga Zimbabwe anaononga ndi Grace Mugabe. Moti panopa Malawi akulamula ndi mayiwa koma mwa nseri. 2019 tiyeni tichotse anthuwa,” said Amos Kagona.

While others objected to the renaming of the road after the first lady considering the road was constructed using public funds.

Van-persie Watsopano Kudzala said: “What has she done to deserve that? Don’t take Malawi as your personal estate….we will meet in 2019.”

Though most comments were against the renaming of the road, several people commended the decision to have the road renamed after the first lady.

“Well done Madame first lady, this is commendable and you deserve it. Viva Gertrude Mutharika, viva Malawi, asakufuna asiye,” said Linda Mbewe.

While James Pofu said; “I don’t see any problem with the renaming of the road, let it be.”