Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will transform the country beyond Malawians’ expectations once voted into power in the 2019 tripartite elections.

MCP President Lazarus Chakwera has made the claim saying what the party now needs is to mobilise Malawians to vote the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) out of power.

According to Chakwera, the DPP has been behind all the atrocities Malawi is facing owing to what the MCP believes is failure by the Peter Mutharika regime to implement ideas from critics and the opposition as well as the administrations ‘poor’ policies.

He says this is evidenced by lowering education standards, increasing unemployment, poverty among other things.

He has since asked Malawians to vote the DPP out.

“The nation now has enough reasons to vote this government out of power during the 2019 elections. Malawians are being taken for granted. This is very sad, says the opposition leader whose criticism of Mutharika has earned him rather rough descriptions from Mutharika.

He was at some point on the receiving end of insults from the president having said Mutharika was a pathological liar, and was also questioned on his credentials with Mutharika claiming he got his degrees from unaccredited universities.

Analysts however say there is need for the nation to shy away from politics that focuses on bringing each other down.

The MCP is the main contender against the DPP in the next polls.

The momentum within the opposition party was enlarged after the party claimed 5 out of 6 posts contested for in a by-election that took place months ago.

Analysts had told Malawi24 that while it was an indication that the MCP was cleaning its house to the will of Malawians, the party still needs to do more campaign to win the polls next year.