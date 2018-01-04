Member of Parliament for Dedza East Constituency Juliana Lunguzi who is also shadow Minister of Health in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has questioned the appointment of Paramount Chief Lundu as the new chairperson of Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) Board of Trustees.

According to a statement seen by faceofmalawi reporter signed by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Chief Lundu with immediate effect.

Members of the board include; Mr Robert Mdeza, Mrs Agness Sentala and Mr Lewis Msasa.

Secretary for Health and Population and Secretary General for Malawi Red Cross are Ex-Officios.

Writing on his official facebook page, Lunguzi questioned the appointment of Lundu, saying the appointment raises a lot of questions without answers.

“Only in Malawi do you put a Traditional Chief to Chair such a Technical Board. One wonders# Is this the right person to Achieve the outcome of the organisation? Was the dececion done without enough Information?. Did we consider the person or the organisation? Did we consider what we are dealing with?

“Maybe we did not apply the technical mind hence the Decision might not be Valid,” wrote Lunguzi.

Chief Lundu together with Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa were in the forefront parading on the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation in condemning the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on electoral reforms bill.

The chiefs went further in holding a peaceful demostrations in the capital Lilongwe where they presented a petition to the Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on the matter.