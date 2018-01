As Malawis is preparing to hold Tripartite elections next year, President Peter Mutharika has launched his campaign blitz for his second and final term bid pitting him and his bitter rival Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi…

The post Mutharika starts whistle-stop campaign blitz, promises ‘better Malawi’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link