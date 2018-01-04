Revelations that a failed North Korea missile crashed in a populated area has heightened fears the rogue state could accidentally start a nuclear war.

Kim Jong-un’s failed missile test on April 28 last year was barely acknowledged by the US after it crashed shortly after launch.

However The Diplomat has revealed the missile crash-landed in the North Korean city of Tokchon causing significant damage to buildings there.

The publication quoted a US government source with knowledge of the North’s weapons program as saying the missile’s first stage engines failed around a minute into flight, resulting in “catastrophic failure”.

According to the report the missile never rose higher than 70km before crashing into either industrial or agricultural buildings.

US Pacific Command said the missile was launched from close to Pukchang Airfield, a site that had previously not been used for ballistic missile tests.

Due to the engine failure it was highly likely there was a large explosion when the missile crashed into the ground, with significant damage to buildings.