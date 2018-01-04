Fire on Wednesday evening consumed Ntcheu District Hospital pharmacy causing panic among patients admitted at the hospital.

The fire started at around 4:30pm, according to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to an eyewitness, well-wishers and guardians managed to put down the fire. The will-wishers also managed to rescue drugs and other medical equipment.

Health Promotion Officer for the district hospital Stella Kawalala says they suspect that the fire started from an electrical fault.