The Government of Zambia has deferred the opening of all learning institutions countrywide in a bid to prevent the spread of cholera.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga, who is also acting Minister of Higher Education, announced the deferment at a joint press briefing yesterday.

More than 30 deaths have been registered in the country for the outbreak

