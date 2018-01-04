A teenage girl has committed suicide in the northern district of Chitipa by hanging herself to a tree, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Police in Chitipa have confirmed of the development in an interview with the press and identified the deceased as Joyce Mtambo, a primary school learner at Nkhamanga Primary School.

According to police, on January 2, 2018 at around 10:00am the girl left home for a chart at nearby friends.

“At around 1400hrs,she was found hanging under a mango tree which is about 100 metres away from her home.

“A young girl who was passing by saw her body dangling under a tree and reported the matter to her grandparents,” reads in part the police report.

Joyce Mtambo 17, hailed from Kasenga village in traditional authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa district.