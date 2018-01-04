



It was a grand 2017 for local hip hop artist Tay Grin, and he made to mark its ending in a remarkable fashion too.

He hosted an All Black party at Latitude 13 in Lilongwe on the night of December 31.

It was a successful and eventful year for Tay Grin, which saw him collaborate with some of the biggest names in rap music globally. He performed at the biggest stages both at home and abroad, and the party on New Year’s Eve befittingly capped it all.

The party goers on the night stuck to the dress code going by its All Black-Touch of Chitenje theme, and the resultant atmosphere brought to the fore a real hip hop culture which was well complemented by the surroundings of the exquisite venue in Area 43.

Performances from the host himself, his South African-based producer Gemini Major and DJ Nathan Tunes could not be faulted neither. They combined to a good effect to ensure that 2018 was ushered in a classic way.

DJ Nathan Tunes set the mood for the night, his selection kept the patrons on their feet until Tay Grin came on a makeshift stage which was elected across the pool.

After performing a few songs, the Nyau King was joined on stage by Gemini Major and the pair showed that their collaboration is not just limited to the studio.

They added on to the fun with their antics which culminated into pulling each other into the pool in the middle of their performance, few other fully dressed fun seekers joined them in the pool to double the splash of fun.

The party which was organised by Tay Grin’s Black Ryhno Entertainment stable was held for the second time having started in 2016. The rapper said that he intends to make the parties an annual do.

“It has been an amazing year for me as an artist. I have worked and interacted with some names that I never thought I would ever work with. I have recorded songs and some rose in the charts regionally and locally.

“During the year, I do perform on different platforms to different audiences. So the idea behind these parties is to bring these audiences together as a celebration for the feats we have achieved together,” said Tay Grin.

He said he has bowed down to pressure from his fans who have been demanding an album from him as he plans to release a six-track LP sometime this year.

“Production for the LP is already underway and all the six songs will be accompanied by videos. I have taken on board some of the best names in the industry and my fans should expect the best,” said.

After the live performances from the two artists, the duty to take the revellers right into the morning of the New Year was once again left in the hands of DJs who provided the music till the wee hours.

The post Tay Grin rocks down 2017 with All Black party appeared first on The Nation Online.





