Artist Tay Grin registered some remarkable achievements in 2017 and he made sure that he ended the year in style by hosting an All Black Party at Latitude 13 in Lilongwe on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘2 by 2’ star had a highly successful and eventful 2017, which saw him collaborating with some of the biggest names in the rap game globally.

He performed at the biggest stages, both at home and abroad, and the party on New Year’s Eve befittingly capped it all.

Party-goers on the night stuck to the dress code, thereby playing game to its All Black- Touch of Chitenje theme, and the resultant atmosphere brought to the fore a real hip hop culture which was well complemented by the splendorous surroundings of the exquisite lodging place in Area 43.

Performances from the host himself, his South Africa-based producer Gemini Major and DJ Nathan Tunes could not be faulted neither; they combined to good effect to make sure that 2018 was ushered in in a classic way.

DJ Nathan Tunes set the mood for the night, and his selection kept the patrons on their feet till the time Tay Grin came on a makeshift stage which was elected across the pool.

After performing a few songs, Tay Grin was joined on stage by Gemini Major and the pair showed that their understanding is not limited to the studio.

They added on to the fun with their crazy antics, which culminated in pulling each other into a pool in the middle of their performance. Few other fully dressed fun seekers joined them in the pool to double the splash of fun.

The party, which was organised by Tay Grin’s Black Ryhno Entertainment stable, was being held for the second time, having started in 2016. The rapper then revealed that he intends to make the parties an annual activity.

“It has been an amazing year for me as an artist. I have worked and interacted with some names that I never thought I would ever work with. I have recorded songs and some rose on the charts regionally and locally.

“During the year, I did perform on different platforms to different audiences. So, the idea behind these parties is to bring these audiences together to celebrate the things we have achieved together,”Tay Grin said.

The HeforShe champion for girls education cemented his success in 2017 with a festive vibes’ EP which, he said, was getting amazing response.

After the live performances from the two artists, the duty to take the revelers right through into the early hours of the new year was once again left in the hands of DJs who provided the music.