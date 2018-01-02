Reports which have not been covered by any South African media indicate that two Malawians have been killed in Rustenburg, South Africa after robbers attacked a mine.

Reports reaching this publication say the incident happened during the week as a group of robbers invaded a mine where 12 Malawians were working as security guards and ended up killing two of them in the robbery process.

One of the victims only identified as Mr. Banda told our sources in South Africa that the robbers had used guns, panga knives and other dangerous weapons to complete the robbery with a target of stealing cables that are usually found in mines.

However, it has been established that no any local media in South Africa has reported anything about this story.