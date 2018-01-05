A man was reportedly arrested for incest and sexual battery of a victim ages 12-17.



39-year-old Willie Edward Griffin has been in-and-out of jail for several years, dating back to the late 90’s/early 2000’s. His previous charges include assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, cocaine possession, etc.

Apparently, he developed a relationship with his daughter throughout the years while in prison.

Back in October, Griffin’s alleged daughter, now 17-year-old, gave birth to a baby girl.

According to KissyDenise.com, the child was born almost 9 months to the date of Griffin’s release. The site also reports that this case is an active investigation in Osceola County, Florida.

The father and daughter couple also had a baby shower and posted pictures publicity. A source familiar with the family told KissyDenise.com that teen girl said:“It’s not my dad’s fault. He didn’t force me to. I wanted to.”

Source: kissydenise.com