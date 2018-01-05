



Be Forward Wanderers have launched a fundraising campaign to ensure the TNM Super League champions’ smooth financial sailing in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, announced the launch of Be Forward Wanderers 2018 Caf Imenyedwe campaign ahead of the preliminary round home and away games against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo next month.

A taskforce would also be formed to spearhead the campaign. Wanderers would undertake the initiative in collaboration with Football Association of Malawi (Fam).

“These fundraising efforts are meant to complement the efforts of our sponsors. We believe [that] this is a national cause and the initial effort has to come from ourselves.

“All funds realised will be reported to both the public and the sponsors by ourselves and Fam and sponsors will be asked to come in and meet the shortfall. With this approach, we believe it should be possible for any team to participate annually in Caf tournaments,” Butao said.

The team has since opened NBS Bank account, number 18096398, Airtel Money mobile account number 0999700070 and TNM E-Wallet Mobile Account 0885986180 for the campaign.

In a response to the press release, Fam Marketing and Commercial Director, Limbani Matola, yesterday, in an e-mail, said they were ready to support the initiative of Wanderers.

Wanderers have not come up with estimates of their budget for their participation in the continental competition.

The Nomads may wish to learn from their rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets, who are still struggling to clear a debt they incurred from their shambolic participation in the 2014 Champion League.

Bullets saw off Fomboni of Comoros islands in the first-round but bowed out in the second stage after losing to Al Hilal of Sudan.

Masters Security FC will also represent Malawi in Caf Confederations Cup, and they were drawn against Petro de Luanda of Angola.





