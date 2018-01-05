A boy aged 14 died on Thursday after his bicycle fell off a bridge and plunged into a river.

The boy has been identified as Adam Mdala.

According to Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida, on this fateful day at about 0600Hrs the boy’s mother sent him to a maize mill on a pedal bicycle.

Maida said that on his way the child failed to negotiate a corner at Lilasi bridge due to cruising as a result of malfunctioning of brakes and ended up falling into the river.

Onlookers rushed to the scene and instantly took the boy and his belongings out of the river.

He was later taken to Katuli health facility where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at Katuli health facility revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile police are appealing to parents and guardians to make sure that their pedal bicycles are roadworthy before surrendering them to young ones for use to avoid reoccurrence of smilar avoidable incidents.

Adam hailed from Village Mpwakata Traditional Authority Katuli in the district of Mangochi.