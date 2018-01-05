Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi has said the cholera outbreak in the country is worsening.

Speaking during a presser on Cholera in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, Muluzi said the disease has not reached the level of epidemic but it is worsening.

So far Malawi has registered a total of 158 cholera cases with 4 deaths in Karonga, Nkhatabay, Kasungu and Lilongwe.

The minister noted that lack of application of basic measures of hygiene among Malawians is fueling the spread of cholera in the country.

Muluzi asked media in the country to inform Malawians about good hygiene.

“Many in this country still are not applying basic measures of hygiene at home and this is contributing to the spread of the disease.

“I am asking for your support in spreading information about how we can all better look after ourselves at home, stopping the spread of the disease in its tracks,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi further said that since the outbreak of the disease, a number of measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Ever since the first confirmed case, the Ministry of Health has been working hard with our development partners to control the situation. This has meant regular coordination meetings to include regular Health Cluster meetings to guide the Department of Disaster Management Affairs,” he said.

According to Muluzi, other measures have also been put in place to prevent and control cholera which include ongoing health education by the Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) at the community level and provision of tablets to cleanse water for domestic use.