The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira for embezzling funds under LDF under M’mbelwa District Council.

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala confirmed of the arrest in a statement made available to faceofmalawi.

According to Ndala, Mzomera Ngwira presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under LDF under M’mbelwa District Council.

“The Anti- Corruption Bureau conducted investigations into the matter which established that Hon. Ngwira advised the Project Management Committee (PMC)

members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn and that he on his own indicated MK650, 000.00 on the withdraw form.

“On 5th January, 2018, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Hon Christopher Mzomera Ngwira. He is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 27 (2) of the CPA in that he used his influence as Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the LDF programme to Mr. Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba when the duty do so is with the Project Management Committee,” reads in part the statement.

She added: “Christopher Mzomera Ngwira is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 271 (2) (e) of the Penal Code in that he on 2nd August 2010 at NBS branch in Mzimba, converted for his own use money amounting to K650, 000.00 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project under the LDF programme.”

Ngwira will appear in court today for bail application.