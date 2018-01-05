Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola Constituency, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, has been arrested.

While confirming the arrest, the Malawi AntiCorruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that Mzomera Ngwira had employed cashgate tricks to defraud public funds meant for the construction of school teachers’ houses in Mzimba.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, the MP will be charged of abusing his office and converting for his own use money amounting to K650, 000.00 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project under the LDF programme.

“The ACB established that he presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under LDF under M’mbelwa District Council.

“He then advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn and that he on his own indicated MK650, 000.00 on the withdraw form” said ACB’s Senior Public Relation Officer, EgritaNdala.

He is also suspected to have used his influence as Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the LDF programme to Mr. Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba when the duty do so is with the Project Management Committee.

Mzomera, who rejoined Democratic Progressive Party from opposition People’s Party in June, has been taken to Court for bail application.