



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has distributed K6.8 million broadcasting rights revenue to teams that took part in the Airtel Top 8 maiden edition.

The tournament took place during the first half of last year and Silver Strikers emerged champions after beating Be Forward Wanderers on post-match penalties.

FAM marketing and commercial director Limbani Matola said there were 11 games played over four weeks which were broadcast on television.

“Seven of them were broadcast live while four were delayed,” he said.

The total revenue amounted to K8 608 315.20 and the teams have shared 80 percent, translating to K6.8 million while FAM has taken the remaining 20 percent (K1.7 million).

Wanderers and Silver, who played four games each, have received K1 252 118.57 each.

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) and Moyale Barracks each received K939 088. 93 from three games.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Azam Tigers, Blue Eagles and Mafco, who played two games each, received K626 059.29 each.

“On our part, we strongly believe the Top 8 Media Broadcasting Rights package gave us a solid case study that, if well organised, the football teams, who are real owners of the game, are bound to benefit from additional revenue.

“Elsewhere broadcasting rights are a huge source of revenue for the teams. And for the 2018 season, we are working on having official media partners for our beautiful game,” said Matola.

He added that broadcasting provides enormous value-addition to the game as millions of fans are able to follow the exploits of their teams and legendary players even without being physically present at the matches.

“And critical as well is the fact that it massively catapults advertising brands as they reach to millions of potential customers.”

Asked why they have delayed to disburse the money, Matola said: “Being the first of its kind, there were some administrative and operational bottlenecks, particularly on the part of the client.”

Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said: “It is very incredible and fantastic. We are very excited with the amount.

“We are grateful to FAM for taking care of our concerns and for listening to us. The competition was superbly managed.”

The post Clubs share K6.8m Airtel Top 8 revenue appeared first on The Nation Online.





