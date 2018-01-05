



Silver Strikers’ Duncan Nyoni— probably the best local left-winger who is yet to live up to his potential—is expected to undergo week-long trials at table-topping South Africa National First Division side, Highlands Park, later this month.

Nyoni, who can also feature on the right-wing, confirmed on Wednesday that he received an invitation to have trials with the club, which was relegated from the Absa Premier Soccer League in 2016.

“They have made arrangements with Silver. I am just waiting for an air ticket. I have no doubt that I would excel in the trials. I believe in myself,” Nyoni, who is in his early 20s, said.

The blonde-haired player, whose strength is acceleration, dribbling and crossing, sparked to life in his debut TNM Super League season in 2016, but struggled due to a nagging ankle injury last season.

Injuries have often undermined the prospect of Nyoni, whose weakness is holding on to the ball too much and endurance, earning a national team call-up.

Silver interim General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda, reserved his comment when asked about Nyoni’s trials.

South Africa-based Malawian sports journalist, Benjamin Nyirenda, Thursday said Highlands could be a good entry point for Nyoni as the club is the favourite for PSL promotion.

“They are a well-organised club with players such as Zimbabwean veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and Zambian Collins Mbesuma, and they are managed by former South Africa assistant coach Owen Da Gama,” the Soccer Laduma football magazine correspondent said.

Highlands Director Larry Highland and Da Gama could not be reached for their comments yesterday.

Formed in 1959, Highlands top the First Division log table with 30 points from 15 games, two points ahead of second-placed Jomo Cosmos.

Last season, Highlands nearly signed Nyasa Big Bullets defender Miracle Gabeya but pulled out of the deal after disagreements over a transfer fee.

The number of Malawian players in South Africa football has been on the wane. The survivors are Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars), Robin Ngalande (Baroka FC), Atusaye Nyondo (Bloemfontein Celtic), Limbikani Mzava (Golden Arrows), Gerald Phiri Junior and Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits).





