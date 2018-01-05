Egypt and Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah has been named African player of the year following his impressive performance on the field in 2017.

Salah was announced winner during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony which was held in Accra, Ghana last night.

He went ahead of his teammate at Liverpool, Senegalese Sadio Mane, and Borrussia Dortmund hitman Pierre Emeric Aubameyang from Gabon.

His remarkable contributions at both national and club level made him the favourite for the honour.

Mane came second making it a double celebration for Liverpool football club. Aubameyang who was until the previous night holder of the crown, came third.

The award for Women’s Footballer of the Year has gone to Nigerian Asisat Oshoala and Youth Player of the Year award has been grabbed by Patson Daka of Zambia.

Egypt’s Argentine manager Hector Cuper has been named Coach of the Year while other honours have gone to Egypt (national team), South Africa (women’s national team) and Wydad Casablanca (club).

Salah helped his national team reach finals of the African Cup of Nations in Gabon last year where they lost to Cameroon. His contributions also proved vital to the Pharaohs’ qualification for their first FIFA World Cup since 1980.

The 25 year old has now made it two out of two continental honours having also won the BBC African player of the year award. His awards’ tally based on 2017 performance is now pegged at three including the Arab player of the year accolade.