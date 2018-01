For the first time in the history of Malawi football, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has managed to disburse over K6.8 million to the eight teams which participated in the second edition of Airtel…

The post FA Malawi distributes K6.8m revenue from Airtel Top 8 broadcasting rights to teams appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link