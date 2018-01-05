Five Malawians working at a farm in Chipata-Zambia have been found dead at the farm. Initial investigations point to suspected food poisoning.

Malawi Police Service officers who travelled to Zambia confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Thursday.

According to the officers, their bodies were found in a decomposed state earlier Thursday.

The officers said the incident happened yesterday afternoon and together with their Zambian counterparts they have managed to arrest owner of the farm.

More details to come as the investigations continue on the matter.