A 45-year-old man who was a herbalist was found dead with his body in a decomposed state at Mitondo Village in Chikhwawa.

The deceased, identified as Eric Nyaswimbo, 45, was found dead on Tuesday, three days after he went missing.

According to Chikhwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin, Nyaswimbo who was a herbalist is said to have visited Mitondo Market on 29 December, 2017 where, it is believed, he was drinking beer.

Since then, he went missing until Tuesday when village hunters discovered his dead body.

Police have not opened a murder case as they do not believe he was killed by anyone.

Nyaswimbo was from Dausi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa District.