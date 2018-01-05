



Below is the message he posted on his facebook page on 31st December, 2017:

Friends,

As you may recall, I officially joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) this year—15th July 2017—and as the year draws to an end in few hours from now, I thought it is proper, to once again, salute the MCP family across the country for warmly welcoming me into the fold of the party.

I also salute my home people here in the Shire Valley for giving me such a massive send-off to the party on that Saturday afternoon on 15th July at Ngabu ground here in Chikwawa.

After the Ngabu rally, you may recall that the party unveiled me in our country’s lakeshore district of Nkhotakota, Balaka and recently in Mzuzu and Chitipa. In all these places, I was humbled for the support and warm welcome from the members of the party.

Again as you may recall, my joining of the party coincided with preparations of the October 17th by-elections such that the campaign period gave me an opportunity to have an intimate interaction with party members, mostly in areas where the bye-elections were taking place. I was unveiled and at the same time campaigned in such areas as Lilongwe City South East Constituency of Hon. Ulemu Msungama, Mtsiriza in Area 25 and Mayani.

This was happening at a time we were also intensifying campaign here in the Southern region in Ndirande Makata Ward and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and we thank people of Ndirande and Nsanje Lalanje for rightly gauging the mood of the nation.

Let me also salute the party President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, for personally descending to the Shire Valley not only to welcome me into the party but also to campaign during the bye-elections. Thank you so much Mr President!

I salute all the senior party officials of the party, at regional level as well as at National level for their support.

Last but not least, I salute you my dear friends following my page here on Facebook. You have been such a fantastic audience with your lovely comments, suggestions, advice and indeed sometimes your constructive criticisms. Thank you so much and keep it up!

In the New Year, we all need to step up our efforts in strengthening the party for us to realize our ULTIMATE goal of ushering Dr Chakwera into power in 2019.

To those of you contemplating to join the party in 2018, I say to you that the door is ever open in MCP. The party will warmly welcome you and will give you space to use your talent for the benefit of the party.

In conclusion, let me take this opportunity to, in advance, wish you a happy and prosperous 2018.

May God bless you,

Sidik Mia

MCP Member

