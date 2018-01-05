President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has pardoned 283 prisoners as part of the of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This has been disclosed in a press statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security released on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, wishes to inform the General Public that it has pleased His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi to pardon 283 prisoners as part of the Christmas Celebrations.

“The prisoners who have been pardoned are those that were serving sentences for minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform or are chronically ill,” reads in part the statement.

Added the statement signed Saumuel Madula: “The pardon of the 283 Prisoners by His Excellency the President is a symbol of forgiveness during this Year’s Christmas Celebrations.”

The pardoned prisoners had served at least half of their sentences and had behaved well during their incarceration, or had not convicted of serious offences.