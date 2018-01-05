Just hours after his arrest, DPP lawmaker Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has successfully been granted bail.

The Anti Corruption Bureau, in a statement released today indicated that the Mzimba Hora member of Parliament was arrested for embezzling fundsg under the Local Development Fund (LDF).

He has paid a bail bond of K50,000.

”He is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under Section 27 (2) of the CPA in that he used his influence as Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House project under the LDF programme to Mr. Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba when the duty do so is with the Project Management Committee.”

The statement adds”Christopher Mzomera Ngwira is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence

under Section 271 (2) (e) of the Penal Code in that he on 2nd August 2010 at NBS branch in Mzimba, converted for his own use money amounting to K650, 000.00 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher’s House Project under the LDF programme.”

More to follow.