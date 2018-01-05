



By Brian Longwe

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-the Malawi Police in the central lakeshore district of Nkhotakota are keeping in custody an 19-year old Arnold Mateyo for allegedly stoning to death a 25 year-old motor vehicle assistant.

Mateyo committed the crime with his colleague Charles Nkhoma (21), who is at large in the month of August last year,2017.

According to Nkhotakota Police Publicist Williams Kaponda, on January 3, this year, police apprehended Mateyo, after murdering Winston Jonas on August 23 2017, near Saliona primary school in the district.

Kaponda told The Maravi Post that on the fateful day, the deceased with his driver were traveling from Mkaika trading centre to Mwansambo trading centre.

The police publicist added that after the incident, Jonas was rushed to Mwansambo health centre but unfortunately died few minutes while receiving treatment.

“Upon reaching Saliona area, they stopped to pick a customer and while there, came two people who started quarreling with the deceased. When the driver Colings William (30) noticed the tense of the situation hurriedly start the vehicle.

“Following this, the suspects started stoning the moving open-vehicle and heavily hit Jonas on the head leaving him with serious injuries.” said Kaponda.

The deceased hailed from Mwambirapo village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwansambo while the suspect Mateyo hails from Chibisa village, senior chief Mwadzama all from Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile police is appealing to the general public to assist with information that can help to apprehend Charles Nkhoma who is at large.

