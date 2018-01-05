National Registration Bureau has finally come out in open to explain to people the long asked question of why are the ID`s having expiry dates; and with different expiry period in some cases.

According to NRB Public Relations Officer Norman Fulatira, the National IDs have been given an expiry date to bring the card holders into brackets of 16 to 26, then afterwards their cards will have all the ten years and expire at their 36th birthday.

This is in situations whereby other people`s expiry dates have been set for 7 years to come while others indicate that they will expire in the next 4 years.

“During mass registration exercise, Malawians registered at different ages. Those who registered at 22 years old have only 4 years remaining before their 26th birthday, therefore their cards will only have 4 years to expire,” explained Fulatira.

He said if one get an ID at 16, it will expire at his 26th birthday. Afterwards, it will expire when he turns 36, 46, 56, 66, 76, and so forth.

In short, everyone`s ID shall have the same expiry period of ten years from his/her birthday once the first expiry dates are cleared.