Malawians have been questioning the expiry dates on the national identity cards since images of sample national IDs were first released.

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has now spoken out on the issue.

According to NRB, the IDs were supposed to be issued after a person turned 16 and with the ID expiring after 10 years.

“This means if you get an ID at 16, it will expire at your 26th birthday.

“Afterwards, it will expire when you turn 36, 46, 56, 66, 76 and so forth,” says the statement signed by NRB spokesperson Norman Fulatira.

Fulatira in the statement observes that Malawians registered at different ages hence all cards have different expiry dates to ensure that they expire when the holder is 26 or 36 or 46 and so forth according to the holder’s current age.

“Those who registered at 22 years old have only four years remaining before their 26th birthday.

“Therefore, their cards will only have four years to expire,” says Fulatira in the statement.

Over 9 million Malawians registered for the national IDs in 2017 and the NRB is currently distributing the IDs.