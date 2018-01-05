



Poet Julius Jules Banda has come out seeking K2 million to attend Lake of Stars Festival London, United Kingdom (UK), to be held on March 10.

Banda has taken to social media to reach out to the public.

“I am required to get sponsorship that will cover visa, air tickets and other travel expenses. This is a great opportunity for me and an honour to represent Malawi as a poet,” he said.

The poet has since put up his details, using which people can provide monetary assistance.

But asked why he has come out to ask for support and, yet, he has been invited, Banda said:

“I am supported but not financially because this is the first time they are having such [an activity] in UK. Their sponsorship is open to artists in the UK and a few headliners from Africa,” he said.

The poet said he was optimistic that he would raise the K2 million.

“So far, I am at K300, 000 plus,” he said.

Lake of Stars Founder, Will Jameson, said the artists are being paid but they have already selected artists to come from Malawi.

“Faith Mussa and Zaluso Arts will be representing Malawi and are the ones who were selected. The other artists will be [those] already based in UK,” Jameson said.

Lake of Stars Festival, which returns to the shores of Lake Malawi this year after a one-year break, recently announced that its Glasgow, Scotland, event will be held on March 11 2018.

Ahead of the main festival in the country from September 28 to 30, Lake of Stars Festival has indicated that it will hold a series of events.

Jameson said that Lake of Stars Festival Glasgow will be held for a day and that it will be held in collaboration with Scotland Malawi Partnership.

He said, as part of their 15th anniversary celebrations this year, Lake of Stars Festival will have a sequence of events, which will include shows in Zomba, Malawi and London.

“Our Glasgow event will take place at the Art School and will feature free day-time performances as well as a Malawi market, followed by a ticketed evening concert with special guests Scott Hutchinson, the lead vocalist of Frightened Rabbit, Ghanaian hip hop artist Manifest and Malawi’s Faith Mussa,” he said.

The others are poet Michael Pedersen of Neu Reekie and DJ Auntie Flo. Other acts will come from Zambia and South Africa.

Lake of Stars Festival also said that the event will kick-start Scotland’s Buy Malawi Week and feature products such as rice, coffee, tea as part of promoting trade, travel and culture between the two countries.

Organisers of Lake of Stars Festival are yet to announce the venue of the main festival in the country.

In 2016, the festival went back to its original home, Chintheche, in Nkhata Bay.

Lake of Stars Festival recently indicated in a press statement that it would launch its new United Kingdom event in Walthamstow.

The one-day Lake of Stars London will take place on March 10 2018 and organisers will then host another event in Glasgow the following day.

Jameson said Lake of Stars Festival London is aimed at promoting blossoming talent from the UK and Africa.

Lake of Stars Festival has run events and festivals in the UK and Malawi since 2003, showcasing artists from Malawi, across Africa and around the world.

Jameson said the festival has generated an estimated £1.3 million for Malawi’s economy each year.

The organisers have since said that the event in Zomba, dubbed Set It Off, will be held at Chancellor College— University of Malawi— on January 27.

Meanwhile, Lake of Stars Festival has indicated that it will start receiving applications from artists, vendors and volunteers in February 2018 and that details on venue and line-up will be announced in March 2018.





