Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola constituency, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has been released on bail.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday morning arrested Ngwira on allegations that he mismanaged Local Development Fund (LDF).

According to ACB Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala, Ngwira presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under LDF under M’mbelwa District Council.

Ngwira is said to have advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn and that he on his own indicated MK650, 000.00 on the withdraw form.