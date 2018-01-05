



At long last. Relief was the prevalent emotion for striker Muhammad Sulumba after his move to South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Polokwane City materialised on Thursday.

Nyasa Big Bullets general secretary (GS) Albert Chigoga on Friday said the burly forward has gone at R370 000 (about K22.2 million) on a one and a half years deal.

“It is now a done deal and Sulumba now belongs to Polokwane City and we wish him all the best,” he said.

Sulumb—who is struggling to regain his scoring form— on Friday said he is relieved after the initial deal fell through in 2016.

“I am excited that this time the deal has come to pass. It is very rare that one gets a second chance.

“I thank God for everything and I look forward to the challenge,” he said.

Sulumba will become the seventh Malawian in the South African flagship league.

His initial deal fell through following controversy surrounding his transfer fee.

Polokwane City then offered Bullets R240 000 (about K14.4 million at the current rate).

The others are Limbikani Mzava (Golden Arrows), Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars), Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr (Bidvest Wits), Robin Ngalande (Baroka FC) and Atusaye Nyondo (Bloemfontein Celtic).

Ngalande returned to South Africa at the start of the current season.

Silver Strikers winger Duncan Nyoni has also been invited for trials in the rainbow nation by National First Division side Highlands Park.

According to yesterday’s edition of the Daily Times, Nyoni is expected to undergo week-long trials.

