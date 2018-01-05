Speaker of Malawi National Assembly Richard Msowoya has faulted Members of Parliament (MPs) for rejecting the electoral reforms bills that included the controversial 50+1 system of electing the president.

Addressing chiefs in Karonga district, Msowoya disclosed that the current system of electing the president fuels irregularities that leads to election results being contested in courts hence MPs should have passed the 50+1 bill.

He added that the simple majority of electing the president in the country does not promote transparency and accountability.

During the recent parliamentary sitting government MPs opposed the passing of electoral reforms bills in parliament.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers were joined by People’s Party (PP) legislators in shooting down the bills.

Meanwhile, PP spokeperson Noah Chimpeni has disclosed that the party plans to take action against some of its lawmakers for voting against the electoral reforms bills in the national assembly.

Chimpeni disclosed further that PP MPs were supposed to support the passing of the bills in the recent sitting as it was the stand of the party.